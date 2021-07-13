Actinium One Day Volume Reaches $10,773.00 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Actinium has traded down 3.2% against the dollar. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0290 or 0.00000089 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $950,973.77 and $10,773.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 43.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000353 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Actinium

Actinium (CRYPTO:ACM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 32,765,050 coins. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Actinium’s official website is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Actinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

