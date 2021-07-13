ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Rating Reiterated by Raymond James

Raymond James reiterated their hold rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) in a research report released on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ACAD. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a $35.00 target price (down previously from $66.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $21.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of ACAD opened at $23.74 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 0.74. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.20 and a 52 week high of $57.46.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $106.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.91 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 41.17% and a negative net margin of 56.74%. On average, research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 4,230 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $85,995.90. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 40,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $826,699.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 7,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.33, for a total transaction of $159,590.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,166 shares of company stock worth $287,995 in the last ninety days. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACAD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 13,023 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 477,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,510,000 after acquiring an additional 67,848 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.16% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

