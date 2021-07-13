Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO) Shares Gap Down Following Insider Selling

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NYSE:ASO) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $40.43, but opened at $39.00. Academy Sports and Outdoors shares last traded at $39.21, with a volume of 58,833 shares changing hands.

Specifically, Director William S. Simon sold 31,007 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $1,094,547.10. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 56,685 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total transaction of $2,254,929.30. Insiders have sold a total of 143,797 shares of company stock worth $5,734,939 over the last 90 days.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors (NYSE:ASO)

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational products retailer in the United States. The company sells coolers and drinkware, camping accessories, camping equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, baits, and equipment; firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment; baseball, football, basketball, soccer, golf, racket sports, volleyball, fitness equipment, fitness accessories, and nutrition; and patio equipment, outdoor cooking, wheeled goods, trampolines, play sets, watersports, pet equipment, electronics, and watches.

Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Academy Sports and Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.