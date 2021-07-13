Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Abiomed, Inc. (NYSE:ABMD) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Abiomed’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.19 and the lowest is $0.98. Abiomed reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 82.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Abiomed will report full-year earnings of $4.39 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $5.97. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Abiomed.

In related news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.35, for a total transaction of $8,133,750.00.

Shares of ABMD traded down $2.63 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $322.14. The company had a trading volume of 171,296 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,988. Abiomed has a 52 week low of $242.73 and a 52 week high of $387.40.

About Abiomed

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

