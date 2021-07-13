AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden Sells 100,000 Shares

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $2,550,000.00.

NASDAQ ABCL traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 20,068 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,466,919. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.88 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.65.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. Analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

ABCL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harvard Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter worth about $165,189,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,060,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $601,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,102,000. Institutional investors own 26.05% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

