Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Given New $135.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $125.00 to $135.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $133.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. cut their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $122.53.

Abbott Laboratories stock opened at $118.81 on Monday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $91.71 and a 52-week high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $211.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.74.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The company had revenue of $10.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Jared Watkin sold 94,576 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total value of $11,339,662.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,167,981.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 6,796 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. JBJ Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JBJ Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,272 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Asset Management LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

