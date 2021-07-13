A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) Major Shareholder William A. Richardson Sells 17,101 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) major shareholder William A. Richardson sold 17,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total value of $878,991.40. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of AMRK traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,553. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $57.63.

About A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates in three segments: Wholesale Trading & Ancillary Services, Secured Lending, and Direct Sales. The company sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins, as well as markets precious metal products on television, radio, and the internet, as well as through telephonic sales.

