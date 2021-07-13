95,647 Shares in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 95,647 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.39% of Fidus Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Fidus Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Fidus Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Fidus Investment by 330.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 9,899 shares in the last quarter. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FDUS opened at $17.24 on Tuesday. Fidus Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $8.31 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.21. The company has a market capitalization of $421.35 million, a P/E ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.95.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The asset manager reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 78.86% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $23.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.16 million. Analysts anticipate that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This represents a yield of 7.1%. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Fidus Investment from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fidus Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.07.

Fidus Investment Company Profile

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

