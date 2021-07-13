908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) Stock Price Down 4.2%

908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) fell 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $36.23 and last traded at $36.23. 249 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 470,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.81.

Several research firms have issued reports on MASS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of 908 Devices from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.57. The company has a quick ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 17.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $957.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.48.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22). The company had revenue of $5.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. As a group, research analysts expect that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Joseph H. Iv Griffith sold 17,814 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.32, for a total transaction of $700,446.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,580 shares in the company, valued at $3,600,925.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Christopher D. Brown sold 35,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.63, for a total transaction of $1,177,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,814 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,196 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $208,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $581,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in 908 Devices by 12,049.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 20,243 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $372,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in 908 Devices during the first quarter valued at $528,000. Institutional investors own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

