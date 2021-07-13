875 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Acquired by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 875 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tandem Diabetes Care has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.90.

In related news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 3,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.02, for a total value of $303,873.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,392 shares in the company, valued at $215,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,922 shares of company stock worth $1,417,175. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $96.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $89.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The firm has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a PE ratio of -208.72 and a beta of 0.23. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.19 and a twelve month high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 4.53% and a negative return on equity of 1.12%. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

