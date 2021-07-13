8,482 Shares in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 8,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NDAQ. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 85,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,291,000 after acquiring an additional 8,820 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 355.4% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 38,869 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nasdaq by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total transaction of $85,065.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Pc Nelson Griggs sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $167,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,731,996. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Nasdaq stock opened at $179.65 on Tuesday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.01 and a 52 week high of $180.99. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.84.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.22. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $851.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $782.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Nasdaq’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is presently 34.95%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $168.04.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Market Services, Corporate Platforms, Investment Intelligence, and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

