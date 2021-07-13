8,005 Shares in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,005 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,590,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NDSN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,231,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,039,416,000 after acquiring an additional 57,947 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,519,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $301,993,000 after acquiring an additional 195,534 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 987,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,973,000 after acquiring an additional 6,931 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 967,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $192,224,000 after acquiring an additional 459,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 926,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $186,162,000 after acquiring an additional 32,521 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordson news, VP Gina A. Beredo sold 9,293 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.18, for a total value of $1,990,374.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,909,414.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NDSN opened at $221.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $215.57. Nordson Co. has a 52-week low of $178.60 and a 52-week high of $224.88.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $590.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.77 million. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.47%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Nordson currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.25.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

