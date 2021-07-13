76,226 Shares in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Motorsport Games Inc. (NASDAQ:MSGM) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,773,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $141,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $551,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $558,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $573,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Motorsport Games in the first quarter worth $1,900,000. 9.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ MSGM opened at $12.50 on Tuesday. Motorsport Games Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.33 and a 12 month high of $38.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.42.

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million during the quarter.

Motorsport Games Inc develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content.

