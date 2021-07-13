$73.32 Million in Sales Expected for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) will report $73.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ligand Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $73.05 million to $73.59 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $41.42 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $276.79 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $262.90 million to $290.67 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $255.78 million, with estimates ranging from $211.85 million to $299.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ligand Pharmaceuticals.

Get Ligand Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 18.83%. The business had revenue of $55.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 66.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

LGND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens started coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $198.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,979 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,092 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,949,000 after acquiring an additional 53,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 66,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,582,000 after purchasing an additional 24,643 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND traded down $2.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.81. The company had a trading volume of 4,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,644. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.18. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $219.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.50.

About Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ligand Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.