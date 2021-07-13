72,992 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 72,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,150,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at about $510,600,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 842.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,218,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089,304 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,646,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,844,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,406 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 151.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,455,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,233,000 after purchasing an additional 876,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 816.2% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 860,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,661,000 after purchasing an additional 766,639 shares in the last quarter. 72.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on KMB shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.21.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.70 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $160.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.52.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 376.18% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th were given a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.