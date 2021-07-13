6,460 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.
AMGN stock opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.
In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.
Amgen Profile
Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.
