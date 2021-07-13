6,460 Shares in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Bought by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,460 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,607,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the third quarter valued at about $239,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at about $365,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Amgen by 3,036.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,705 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 21,454 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Amgen by 199.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after buying an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

AMGN stock opened at $244.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.89. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.28 and a 52-week high of $276.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). Amgen had a net margin of 28.16% and a return on equity of 93.84%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,194,790. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMGN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amgen from $230.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.05.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with BehÃ§et's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

