$60.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $60.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $53.03 billion and the highest is $64.29 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $32.61 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 84.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full-year sales of $274.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $231.04 billion to $354.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $253.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $232.00 billion to $265.10 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.06. Exxon Mobil had a negative return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $62.00 price target (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $76.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.30.

Shares of XOM opened at $61.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.38. Exxon Mobil has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $64.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $258.97 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,054.55%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,648,683,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 223.6% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,656,605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $645,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,818,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,392,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,005,441,000 after purchasing an additional 4,927,441 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,263,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,029,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,703,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 803.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,300,407 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $240,091,000 after purchasing an additional 3,824,559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.38% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

