$574.69 Million in Sales Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) will report $574.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twenty Two analysts have made estimates for Cimarex Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $690.17 million and the lowest is $479.76 million. Cimarex Energy reported sales of $249.38 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 130.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cimarex Energy will report full year sales of $2.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.23 billion to $2.98 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.40 billion to $3.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cimarex Energy.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 60.34% and a positive return on equity of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $679.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Mizuho downgraded Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Cimarex Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.86.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 4,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,110 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.9% during the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 27,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cimarex Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 58,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,445,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XEC stock opened at $74.28 on Tuesday. Cimarex Energy has a 12 month low of $22.39 and a 12 month high of $76.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.29. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of -6.93, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Cimarex Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.70%.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

