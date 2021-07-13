5,607 Shares in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Acquired by Centiva Capital LP

Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 5,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Capri by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,125,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Capri by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Capri by 183.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Capri by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 17,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Capri by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 52,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Capri from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Capri from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Capri from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Capri from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.04.

In other news, SVP Daniel Purefoy sold 3,520 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total transaction of $200,534.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,448 shares in the company, valued at $823,102.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $13.80 and a 1-year high of $59.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.14.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.36. Capri had a positive return on equity of 13.31% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

