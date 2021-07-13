5,165 Shares in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) Acquired by Quantitative Investment Management LLC

Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,165 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its stake in V.F. by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 117,814 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,416,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in V.F. by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 176,317 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,091,000 after acquiring an additional 13,184 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in V.F. by 264.0% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 81,373 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 59,019 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in V.F. by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 99,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,913,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in V.F. during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.33.

In other news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares in the company, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $82.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $32.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were issued a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

