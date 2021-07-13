507,135 Shares in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 507,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,891,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 3.38% of Driven Brands as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DRVN. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $254,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $342,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $766,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Driven Brands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $911,000.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

DRVN stock opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. Driven Brands Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.26 and a fifty-two week high of $35.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $329.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.45 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Driven Brands Holdings Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on DRVN. Zacks Investment Research cut Driven Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Driven Brands in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Driven Brands from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

Driven Brands Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN).

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.