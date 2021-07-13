$5.40 Billion in Sales Expected for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.40 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.44 billion and the lowest is $5.34 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $2.70 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $22.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $21.76 billion to $22.92 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.55 billion to $25.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PCAR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,934,387.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 326.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 26.2% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 80,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 16,736 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $21,017,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of PACCAR during the first quarter worth $920,000. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCAR opened at $88.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.83. PACCAR has a 12-month low of $74.53 and a 12-month high of $103.19.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

