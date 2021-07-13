4,500 Shares in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,017,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBNY. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Signature Bank by 256.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the bank’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 59,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,050,000 after acquiring an additional 33,483 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $273.00 target price on shares of Signature Bank in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Signature Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.44.

NASDAQ:SBNY traded down $4.99 on Tuesday, reaching $252.67. 2,100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 435,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $246.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $71.44 and a 1-year high of $263.99.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $439.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.00 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 30.40% and a return on equity of 11.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.49%.

Signature Bank Profile

Signature Bank commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including commercial checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, time deposits, and other cash management products.

