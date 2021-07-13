42,022 Shares in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) Acquired by HRT Financial LP

HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 42,022 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMI. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Badger Meter by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 5,581 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Badger Meter by 1.9% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,278 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Badger Meter by 2.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,734 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,893 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Badger Meter alerts:

BMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Badger Meter from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

Badger Meter stock opened at $100.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.96. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.53 and a 12 month high of $111.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.87 and a beta of 0.76.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Badger Meter had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $117.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Badger Meter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.60%.

Badger Meter Profile

Badger Meter, Inc manufactures and markets flow measurement, quality, control, and communication solutions in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, Mexico, the Middle East, and internationally. It offers mechanical or static water meters, and related radio and software technologies and services to municipal water utilities.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Badger Meter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Badger Meter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.