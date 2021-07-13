40,000 Shares in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMIVU. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $114,000. Wexford Capital LP bought a new position in Forum Merger IV during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Forum Merger IV in the first quarter valued at approximately $406,000.

Get Forum Merger IV alerts:

Shares of FMIVU opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

Featured Article: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMIVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU).

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Merger IV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Merger IV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.