40 North Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU)

40 North Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,000. Reinvent Technology Partners Y comprises 0.3% of 40 North Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RTPYU. DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the first quarter worth about $243,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Reinvent Technology Partners Y in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Reinvent Technology Partners Y during the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000.

Get Reinvent Technology Partners Y alerts:

RTPYU stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.05. The company had a trading volume of 30 shares, compared to its average volume of 309,210. Reinvent Technology Partners Y has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.09.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTPYU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPYU).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinvent Technology Partners Y and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.