2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Upgraded to Outperform by Macquarie

Macquarie upgraded shares of 2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

TWOU has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on 2U from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on 2U from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 2U from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. 2U has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.56.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $43.60 on Monday. 2U has a 12 month low of $28.45 and a 12 month high of $59.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.57.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The software maker reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $232.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.49 million. 2U had a negative net margin of 24.29% and a negative return on equity of 15.75%. 2U’s revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that 2U will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul S. Lalljie sold 50,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total value of $2,121,693.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of 2U by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,979 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in 2U by 6.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 21.2% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 109.3% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 812 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of 2U by 133.4% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States, Hong Kong, South Africa, and the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

