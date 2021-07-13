2,664 Shares in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TRV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Associated Banc Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of The Travelers Companies by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,517 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 3,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRB Corp raised its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. SRB Corp now owns 5,784 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $812,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $154.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.67 and a twelve month high of $162.71. The stock has a market cap of $38.75 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.74.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a $0.88 dividend. This is a boost from The Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.59%.

The Travelers Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, April 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded The Travelers Companies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.77.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $161,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 250,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,292,021. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 1,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.90, for a total transaction of $230,026.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,045.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,338 shares of company stock valued at $21,189,424. 0.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV).

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.