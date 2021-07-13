25,805 Shares in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Acquired by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,504,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $563,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the first quarter worth $473,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in Truist Financial during the first quarter worth $260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total transaction of $189,020.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,690.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,445 shares of company stock valued at $599,588 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

TFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.47.

Shares of NYSE TFC opened at $55.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $62.69.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.37%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

