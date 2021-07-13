23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ME opened at 10.83 on Monday. 23andMe has a 52-week low of 9.60 and a 52-week high of 18.16.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

