212,884 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Acquired by Woodline Partners LP

Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 212,884 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,000. Woodline Partners LP owned 0.07% of Western Digital as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,905,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Western Digital by 44.5% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,377 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Western Digital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 223,394 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $14,912,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Western Digital by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 440,687 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $29,412,000 after buying an additional 31,148 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Western Digital by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 48,649 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,247,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares during the period. 77.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on WDC. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Western Digital from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.00.

NASDAQ WDC opened at $70.89 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.48 and a beta of 1.60. Western Digital Co. has a one year low of $33.53 and a one year high of $78.19. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.86.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 2.13% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Research analysts anticipate that Western Digital Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

