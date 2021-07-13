192,606 Shares in Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Athlon Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SWETU) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 192,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,905,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SWETU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Athlon Acquisition during the first quarter worth $660,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $296,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $533,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $8,604,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,256,000.

SWETU stock remained flat at $$10.05 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,854. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.01. Athlon Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.75.

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

