$163.22 Million in Sales Expected for Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) will announce sales of $163.22 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Royal Caribbean Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $34.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $365.00 million. Royal Caribbean Group reported sales of $175.61 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Group will report full year sales of $2.44 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $10.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $11.19 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Royal Caribbean Group.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($4.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.54) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.71 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Royal Caribbean Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.07.

Royal Caribbean Group stock opened at $81.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12 month low of $45.71 and a 12 month high of $99.24.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,371,971.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Naftali Holtz sold 5,465 shares of Royal Caribbean Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $485,729.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,385 shares in the company, valued at $1,989,578.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 61 ships with an aggregate capacity of approximately 137,930 berths.

