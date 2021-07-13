1,619 Shares in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Acquired by Lumbard & Kellner LLC

Lumbard & Kellner LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Total Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,748,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,552,000. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,885,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,160,000 after purchasing an additional 388,984 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,377,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,800,000 after purchasing an additional 294,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 1,311,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,228,000 after purchasing an additional 253,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHG stock traded up $1.07 on Tuesday, hitting $151.15. 1,795 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,199. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $150.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $140.05.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

