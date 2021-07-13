158,757 Shares in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Acquired by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 158,757 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,806,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in EMCOR Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,739 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,434 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 23,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 25th.

EMCOR Group stock opened at $123.45 on Tuesday. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.87 and a one year high of $129.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $123.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85 and a beta of 1.24.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.37. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 1.61%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.13%.

EMCOR Group Company Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services in the United States. The company offers design, integration, installation, starts-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission and distribution systems; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, food processing, and mining industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

