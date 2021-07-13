156,967 Shares in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Purchased by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 156,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GGG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Graco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $121,178,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the first quarter valued at $100,828,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,079,778,000 after purchasing an additional 750,000 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graco by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,668,000 after purchasing an additional 689,880 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Graco by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGG opened at $77.54 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.13, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 3.48. Graco Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.63 and a twelve month high of $79.37.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The company had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.00.

In related news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total value of $1,386,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,397 shares of company stock worth $3,266,914 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

