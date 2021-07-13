14,697 Shares in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Purchased by Caption Management LLC

Caption Management LLC purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,697 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 68.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 265,323 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after acquiring an additional 107,428 shares during the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 278.0% during the 1st quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 505,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after acquiring an additional 371,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,785,608 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after acquiring an additional 333,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 345,895 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 82,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

NYSE KGC opened at $6.19 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is 7.79%.

About Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Further Reading: Why is Cost of Capital Important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.