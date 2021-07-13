1,445,000 Shares in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Acquired by Rock Springs Capital Management LP

Rock Springs Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,445,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVH. BOKF NA increased its stake in Evolent Health by 5.1% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 11,379 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 28,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Evolent Health by 2.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Evolent Health by 7.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Evolent Health by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,645 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. 93.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EVH traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $22.45. 1,376 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,366. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $23.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 2.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 26.79% and a negative return on equity of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $215.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Frank J. Williams sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.70, for a total transaction of $394,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cheryl Scott sold 6,405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total transaction of $124,192.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 85,900 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,050 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Evolent Health in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Evolent Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Evolent Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides health care delivery and payment solutions in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Services and True Health. The Services segment provides value-based care services that include Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows and engages patients; population health performance that delivers patient-centric cost effective care; and delivery network alignments.

