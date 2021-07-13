128,662 Shares in 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) Bought by Omni Partners LLP

Omni Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENFAU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 128,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ENFAU. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $394,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,898,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $4,975,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,990,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in 890 5th Avenue Partners during the first quarter worth $1,000,000.

890 5th Avenue Partners stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.32. 148,750 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 106,037. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.09. 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $10.74.

890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc is a principal investment firm that invests in the technology, media, and telecommunications sectors. 890 Fifth Avenue Partners, Inc was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

