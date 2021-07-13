1,238,200 Shares in Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) Bought by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,238,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,292,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned about 0.31% of Yatsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $1,258,000. Quaero Capital S.A. bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $1,445,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the fourth quarter worth $7,913,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Yatsen by 0.5% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,737,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,503,000 after purchasing an additional 25,409 shares during the period. Finally, Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd bought a new position in Yatsen during the first quarter worth $54,208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE YSG traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.26. 9,356 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,566. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79. Yatsen Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.08). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yatsen Holding Limited will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

YSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yatsen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. 86 Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

