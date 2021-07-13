100,000 Shares in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) Purchased by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,000. DigitalOcean accounts for approximately 0.9% of Connacht Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $168,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $598,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of DigitalOcean during the 1st quarter worth about $632,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

Get DigitalOcean alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on DigitalOcean in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DigitalOcean in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.30.

Shares of DigitalOcean stock traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, reaching $56.53. 2,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,618. DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $35.35 and a one year high of $58.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.27.

DigitalOcean Company Profile

DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.

Further Reading: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN).

Receive News & Ratings for DigitalOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DigitalOcean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.