$1.30 Billion in Sales Expected for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) to post sales of $1.30 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Sanderson Farms’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.30 billion. Sanderson Farms posted sales of $956.46 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Sanderson Farms will report full-year sales of $4.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.46 billion to $4.53 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.38 billion to $4.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sanderson Farms.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 4.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.43) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.14.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the first quarter valued at $1,128,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 70,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after purchasing an additional 9,071 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $616,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Sanderson Farms by 2,384.5% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 170,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,539,000 after purchasing an additional 163,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $181.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $172.95. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $108.57 and a one year high of $195.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is currently -429.27%.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanderson Farms (SAFM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.