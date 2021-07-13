$1.25 EPS Expected for Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NYSE:ZION) to post earnings per share of $1.25 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $1.52. Zions Bancorporation, National Association posted earnings per share of $0.34 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 267.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will report full-year earnings of $5.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.44 to $6.04. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $5.23. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zions Bancorporation, National Association.

NYSE ZION opened at $52.59 on Tuesday. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $27.55 and a 52 week high of $60.65.

In other news, VP Randy R. Stewart sold 3,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.65, for a total transaction of $199,469.00.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

