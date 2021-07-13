$1.19 Billion in Sales Expected for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) to report sales of $1.19 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the lowest is $1.18 billion. First Republic Bank posted sales of $918.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 29.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year sales of $4.84 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.37 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share.

FRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on First Republic Bank from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.53.

Shares of FRC stock opened at $196.99 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. First Republic Bank has a 12-month low of $100.38 and a 12-month high of $198.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 28th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,394 shares of the bank’s stock worth $900,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Empire Life Investments Inc. now owns 12,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 6,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 422 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

