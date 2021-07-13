$1.15 Billion in Sales Expected for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) will report sales of $1.15 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.13 billion. Tempur Sealy International reported sales of $665.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tempur Sealy International will report full year sales of $4.66 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.76 billion to $5.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tempur Sealy International.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.12. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 123.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Truist increased their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $38.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.73.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 141,094 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $5,419,420.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 283,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,061.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert B. Trussell, Jr. sold 10,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $410,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 43,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,651,442. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 241,578 shares of company stock valued at $9,376,795. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 2.03. Tempur Sealy International has a 12-month low of $17.51 and a 12-month high of $42.60.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 14.66%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

