-$0.99 EPS Expected for Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NYSE:KOD) will post earnings per share of ($0.99) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Kodiak Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.71) and the lowest is ($1.18). Kodiak Sciences reported earnings per share of ($0.58) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 70.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kodiak Sciences will report full year earnings of ($3.84) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.34) to ($0.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.52) to ($2.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Kodiak Sciences.

Kodiak Sciences stock traded down $1.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.42. The company had a trading volume of 11,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 324,488. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $171.21.

In related news, insider Jason Ehrlich sold 6,950 shares of Kodiak Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.90, for a total transaction of $590,055.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,047 shares of company stock worth $1,251,186 in the last 90 days.

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Kodiak Sciences Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapeutics to treat retinal diseases in the United States and international markets. Its lead product candidate is KSI-301, a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF)-biological agent that is in Phase 1b clinical study to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and diabetic retinopathy, including diabetic macular edema, as well as for macular edema due to retinal vein occlusion.

