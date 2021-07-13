$0.91 Earnings Per Share Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NYSE:HZNP) will announce earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the highest is $1.00. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 111.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full-year earnings of $3.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.18 to $5.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Horizon Therapeutics Public.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04.

Shares of NYSE HZNP opened at $95.94 on Tuesday. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $98.33.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Company Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

