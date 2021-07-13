$0.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) to announce earnings per share of $0.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Arch Capital Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.77. Arch Capital Group posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2,125%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will report full-year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.92 to $3.35. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.58 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Arch Capital Group.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACGL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.43.

ACGL stock traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $37.61. The company had a trading volume of 22,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,920,084. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.34. Arch Capital Group has a 12 month low of $27.41 and a 12 month high of $41.28.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,033,325.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,146 shares of company stock valued at $4,835,015 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after buying an additional 4,112,721 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the fourth quarter worth $146,753,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $142,620,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter worth $124,465,000. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arch Capital Group Company Profile

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; collateral protection, debt cancellation, and service contract reimbursement products; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile, and inland marine products.

