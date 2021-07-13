$0.80 Earnings Per Share Expected for Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NYSE:PAYX) to post earnings per share of $0.80 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the highest is $0.82. Paychex posted earnings per share of $0.63 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.51 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Paychex.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $214,959.90. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Insiders have sold a total of 49,923 shares of company stock worth $4,583,902 over the last three months.

Shares of NYSE PAYX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $111.67. 1,450,555 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,759,305. Paychex has a one year low of $69.96 and a one year high of $112.26.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

