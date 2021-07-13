-$0.69 EPS Expected for Splunk Inc. (NYSE:SPLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Splunk Inc. (NYSE:SPLK) will report ($0.69) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.62) and the lowest is ($0.78). Splunk posted earnings per share of ($0.33) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 109.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year earnings of ($1.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($1.12). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to $0.53. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Shares of SPLK stock traded down $2.37 on Monday, hitting $136.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,783,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,394,903. Splunk has a fifty-two week low of $110.28 and a fifty-two week high of $225.89.

In related news, CEO Douglas Merritt sold 6,047 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $876,815.00.

About Splunk

Splunk Inc provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

